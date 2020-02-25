Hyderabad: Man arrested for online harassment

According to a press release, the accused admitted that he had purchased multiple pre-activated sim cards from a local store in Tiruvannamalai in the month of August. (Representational Image) According to a press release, the accused admitted that he had purchased multiple pre-activated sim cards from a local store in Tiruvannamalai in the month of August. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old mechanical engineer from Tamil Nadu was arrested in Hyderabad Tuesday on charges of stalking and harassing women online. The man used to stalk women over WhatsApp by adding himself to groups under the guise of a “Jewellery & Sarees” vendor, police said.

According to the police statement, the accused admitted that he had purchased multiple pre-activated sim cards from a local store in Tiruvannamalai in the month of August. “After purchasing those SIM cards, he got acquainted with a few people and got himself added to a Whatsapp Group under the disguise of “Jewellery & Sarees” vendor, and started collecting the phone numbers of the Women,” said police.

Later while randomly going through the group, he found the number of the victim, which had a display picture of her. “And with dirty intentions in his mind, he started sending vulgar and sexually explicit content every day to the victim, thereby asking her for sexual favours which caused severe mental agony to the victim,” the statement added.

The cybercrime police station of Rachakonda commissionerate apprehended the man near Secunderabad Railway station.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under sections 354(D), 506 of IPC & section 67, 67(A) of IT Act.

