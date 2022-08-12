scorecardresearch
Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

The POSCO and Metropolitan Sessions Judge court at Malkajgiri pronounced the accused Jagannath Behera, a construction worker from Odisha, guilty of committing the crime and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000, besides 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

August 12, 2022 9:55:55 am
The POSCO court pronounced its judgment on Thursday.

A man in Hyderabad was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment Thursday for sexually assaulting a minor girl seven years ago.

According to Rachakonda police, the minor girl survivor was abducted from her home by Behera and raped in the bushes beside the house in September 2015 when her parents were away. The girl’s mother worked as a sweeper and her father as a security guard at a private college where Behera was also employed for construction work. The couple lived with their two children on the campus itself.

The incident occurred when the couple left their home one night to check on the campus and shut the classrooms, leaving the children at home. It was their usual routine and being aware of this, the accused took away the minor girl from the home to the nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her, the police said. The parents, who started searching for the girl, found her in bushes while the accused fled the scene. They found the traumatized girl and realised she had been assaulted sexually. Following the mother’s complaint, a case was registered under Section 3 (b) r/w Section 4 of the POCSO Act at Ghatkesar police station.

During the inquiry, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Upon completion of the investigation, during which the survivor girl identified her perpetrator, the police filed a chargesheet. After hearing the arguments, the POSCO court Thursday pronounced its judgment.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 09:55:55 am

