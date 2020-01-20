Hyderabad: Leopard found on terrace of Shadnagar house, taken to Nehru zoo

The leopard is a male, aged about five or six years. The leopard is a male, aged about five or six years.

A family on the outskirts of Hyderabad Monday morning found they had an unexpected, uninvited guest — a leopard had taken shelter on the terrace of their Shadnagar house.

The homeowner informed the local police, who contacted the forest department. A team of doctors from the Nehru zoological park, Hyderabad, then arrived on the scene.

According to a statement from the zoo, a team led by Dr. MA Hakeem found the leopard under the staircase.

“After darting, the animal went into the kitchen and sat down calmly before it got sedated. The animal was taken into the shifting cage and examined for injuries. No external injuries were present,” the statement from curator N Kshitija added.

The leopard is a male, aged about five or six years.

The zoo rescue team said they received information at 08:30am from the forest division officer, Shadnagar. It was communicated to the team that a leopard was “hiding on the roof of a house near the railway station of Shadnagar and causing distress and panic to the local residents.”

The animal has been kept at the zoological park for observation, on the instructions of forest department officials.

“The overall condition of the animal is stable. It will be kept under observation of veterinary doctors for the next 48 hours,” added the statement.

This is the second instance in a week of zoo doctors rescuing a leopard from a residential area near Hyderabad. On January 13, a leopard was found caught in a wire-trap at Agilapuram Tanda in Nalgonda district.

