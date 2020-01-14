Follow Us:
Hyderabad: Leopard ensnared in wire-trap rescued by Nehru Zoological Park officials

Published: January 14, 2020
The 5-year-old male leopard was trapped in a snare made for capturing wild boars by farmers. (Source: Rahul Pisharody)

A leopard, which was trapped in a wire-snare at Agilapuram Tanda in Nalgonda district, was rescued by a team from Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park Monday. The zoo team, which received information at around 9 am, rushed to
the spot and rescued the leopard safely through chemical immobilisation.

The 5-year-old male leopard was trapped in a snare made for capturing wild boars by farmers. It suffered injuries and was brought to the veterinary hospital in the zoo park, said an official statement from the zoo.

The leopard was first noticed by farmers in the morning. Upon realising it was a leopard and not a pig or boar, they alerted local police who then alerted the Forest department officials.

