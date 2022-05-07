Hyderabad Killing over interfaith marriage: He sold chain to take wife Eid shopping

B Nagaraju, 25, who was stabbed to death at a busy crossing in Hyderabad Wednesday night over his marriage to a Muslim woman, had sold his gold chain to take his wife, Ashrin Sultana Syed, Eid shopping.

On Friday, the Hyderabad Police said the two main accused — Ashrin’s brother Mubin Ahmed Syed and another relative M Masood Ahmed — have been arrested.

Speaking to The Indian Express, K Satish, HR manager at a car showroom in the city’s Malakpet where Nagaraju worked as a sales executive since March 9, said he got to know of Nagaraju’s marriage only recently, when he told him about the gold chain. “He told me he sold his gold chain for Rs 25,000 to take his wife to Charminar for Eid shopping. He was a very honest and hardworking person… very innocent too. He usually changes into his casual wear before leaving for home, but on Wednesday evening, he left in his uniform because he was getting late and had to pick up his wife from his sister’s home.”

On Wednesday night, Nagaraju and Ashrin were on their way from his sister’s house to their home in Brundavan Colony when they were attacked.

Nagaraju’s friend Talari Daniah had told The Indian Express on Thursday, “Ashrin’s elder brother Mubin Syed had sworn revenge and the couple were very frightened of him. He was concerned about Ashrin’s safety so every day while he went to work, he would drop her at his sister’s house in Saroornagar.”

According to the Hyderabad Police, Ashrin’s elder brother Mubin, a fruit seller, and her relative Masood, who worked as a car mechanic, started tracking Nagaraju immediately after the couple’s wedding at an Arya Samaj temple on January 31. On Wednesday, they spotted Nagaraju at the showroom where he worked, but could not attack him there, police said. They caught up with the couple near the Mandal Revenue Office at Saroornagar, where they attacked them with an iron rod. As the couple fell off their motorcycle, the attackers stabbed Nagaraju multiple times, leaving him dead. CCTV footage released by police showed Ashrin fighting off a man in a blue shirt, whom she identified to the police as her brother Mubin.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunpreet Singh said that they are applying for the case to be tried in a fast track court.

On Friday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a detailed report from the state government on Nagaraju’s murder.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the National Human Rights Commission on Friday sent a notice to the state government and the DGP, seeking a report within four weeks.

Police said the knife and the iron rod used in the attack have been recovered. The Hyderabad Police have sought information from the Mominpet Police Station in Vikarabad district, where Nagaraju and Ashrin had complained about threats from the woman’s family.