Karnataka holds roadshow in Hyderabad in run-up to Global Investors Meet 2022

In the run-up to the Global Investors Meet (GIM) to be held in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Dr Murugesh R Nirani invited Andhra and Telangana investors to participate in the event and invest in the state at a roadshow in Hyderabad Friday.

The BJP-led state government held a domestic roadshow in Hyderabad to promote Karnataka as a leading investment destination in the country by offering potential investors a host of incentives.

The delegation headed by Dr Nirani met a host of potential investors in Hyderabad to invite them to the Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru.

The domestic roadshows for GIM were kickstarted in Delhi earlier this week and the next roadshow will be in Mumbai.

GIM 2022 is a flagship investor event for the state of Karnataka. The purpose of the event is to showcase the robust industrial-friendly ecosystem, attract investments from global players, and spread industrialisation across the state, Dr Nirani said.

Speaking at the roadshow, he said: “We have discussed the investment opportunities and our industrial policy with the investors of Andhra and Telangana. Many top companies have expressed interest to invest and expand their businesses in the state.”

“Karnataka has emerged as India’s leading investment destination through many reform measures taken by the government. Investments of more than Rs 3 lakh crore have been confirmed through the execution of MoUs. The state continues to remain #1 in attracting FDIs during April ’21-March ’22 with Rs 1.76 lakh crore ($22.1 Bn), 38 per cent share of the total FDI in India,” he added.

For the Global Investors Meet, a total of 50,000 acres of land – 20,000 acres in Bengaluru and 30,000 acres across the state – have been earmarked. Karnataka is expecting over Rs 5 lakh crore in investments and the generation of five lakh jobs through the GIM.

“We have recently completed international roadshows in Japan, South Korea, the US, and Europe. Our aim is not only to get investments but to bring the industry giants under one platform. Around 5,000 delegates are expected to participate in the Meet,” Dr Nirani added.

He said they are committed to setting Karnataka’s development agenda in line with global best practices and showcasing the state’s strong ability to ‘Build for the World’. “The state of Karnataka offers an excellent industrial ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, and industrial-friendly policies. The delegation is here to invite potential investors to the Global Investors Meet,” he added.

Dr EV Ramana Reddy, additional chief secretary (Commerce and Industries) to the Government of Karnataka, who is part of the delegation, said: “Karnataka state is the preferred destination for investments in the manufacturing and sustainability sectors. We are working consistently both from a policy intervention and industry perspective to build state-of-the-art infrastructure to support a robust industrial ecosystem. Through meetings with top companies… we are looking for collaboration opportunities and to engage with global businesses and thought leaders across sectors.”

During the one-day roadshow in Hyderabad, the delegation met the representatives of Bharat Biotech, Axial Aero, Sai Life Sciences, Vibrant Energy, Pumpkart, Natco Pharma, and Axis Energy, among other major companies.

The Global Investors Meet 2022 will offer plenary and tech-driven special sessions, B2G (Business to Government) meetings, more than 300 stalls exhibiting products and solutions, cultural shows from Ricky Kej, and Vasundhara Das, Yakshagana performances, local food experiences, wine-tasting, nature trails, networking, and much more.