7 held in Hyderabad for issuing fake arms licences, illegal firearms seized

The Hyderabad police Thursday announced the arrest of seven members of an interstate gang issuing fake weapons licences and seized a huge cache of illegal firearms and ammunition in the city.

While the gang issued licences that were used to procure weapons illegally, serious lapses were found on the part of private security agencies who engaged youngsters, with illegal weapons, as security guards and deployed them to their clientele of VVIPs, businesses, shops and establishments, the police said.

The police seized as many as 30 single-bore and 3 double-bore weapons along with a revolver and recovered 34 fake weapon licence books, 29 unused weapon licence books, nine weapon licences with fake stamps, besides six rubber stamp seals and an unsigned no objection certificate from the accused.

The accused used fake seals of licence-issuing officials and forged the signatures to prepare the fake arms licences and procured real weapons. Police commissioner C V Anand told the media that such circulation of illegal weapons, being used for various purposes by dubious means, poses a great danger to the city’s peace and security.

The accused have been booked under charges of cheating, forgery, making counterfeit seals, criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of arms, the police said.

According to the police commissioner, the mastermind of the racket is one Altaf Hussain, a resident of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, who came to Hyderabad in 2013 in search of livelihood. He joined a cash pickup and transportation services company in the city as a gunman. He had already obtained a double-bore gun in Rajouri using a fake arms licence by bribing the local magistrate’s office.

Anand said, “Hussain, who was familiar with the process of procuring a weapon licence, joined hands with one Hafeezuddin, a stamp vendor in Secunderabad, and started issuing fake gun licenses by indulging in forgery and affixing fake seals.” Anand added that the fake documents have been used to procure real firearms.

“Hussain further stepped up the illegal activities by trapping unemployed youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir and issuing fake arms licences to them as they tried to make a living as security guards in private security firms. Using these fake licences, weapons were procured for Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 from other states by these youngsters,” Anand said.

The investigation found out the role of Venkata Konda Reddy, Regional Manager at Grace Management Security Services and I Srinivas, a photocopy shop owner in West Marredpally. Officials found that the accused used to collect Rs 20,000 from each unemployed youngster and later got them inducted into various private security agencies. “This is a serious lapse in the functioning of security firms,” Anand said.

“Asian Security Services, Nandamuri Security & Services and Grace Management Security Services engaged security guards, who owned illicit weapons, and sent them for the security of their clientele which includes VVIPs, jewellery showrooms, agencies engaged for carrying ATM cash and as personal security guards,” the Commissioner said.

Urging all private security agencies to voluntarily disclose the weapons in their possession, Anand underlined that the authority to issue arms licences and renewals is vested with the police. “A private security agency cannot hire a guard with a firearms licence and they should also submit an undertaking to this effect. If banks, ATMs, business establishments etc want armed guards, they can apply for an arms license and then hire the armed guards as retainers from the security services,” the commissioner added.

The Hyderabad Police have also alerted other police commissionerates and district units regarding the same. The city police will soon hold a meeting with all private security agencies. The police are also contemplating issuing retainer licences (retain the weapon in the absence of the license holder) to private security firms who deploy their guards at commercial establishments, ATMs and other firms, etc.