Hyderabad international airport completes first phase expansion: GHIAL

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) is all set to open its expanded terminal in the coming weeks, officials have announced.

This marks the completion of the first phase of the major expansions it undertook to cater to the rising demand in passenger traffic and augment the passenger handling capacity beyond 34 million passengers from 21 million passengers in 2019. Apart from the new East Pier (straight) portion area spread across 15,742 sq. metres in three levels, the airport has now added a first of its kind 264-meter long tunnel for movement of Ground Staff Equipment (GSE) to 42 aircraft stands.

The GHIAL said Tuesday, “The new, better, and bigger Hyderabad International airport will include the construction of additional built-up area that would be integrated with the existing Integrated Terminal Building (at concourse & piers) with additional infrastructure at Airside and landside area.”

As part of the first phase of the expansion, the East Pier (straight) portion area, integrated with the present terminal, will be inaugurated for the passengers soon. As part of the first phase of the expansion, the East Pier (straight) portion area, integrated with the present terminal, will be inaugurated for the passengers soon.

As part of the first phase of the expansion, the East Pier (straight) portion area, integrated with the present terminal, will be inaugurated for the passengers soon. To accelerate passenger boarding and disembarking from the aircraft, three aerobridges will be operational. The East Pier (straight) portion will have six domestic arrival bus gates. It will have three Travelators or automated passenger walkways on two levels and the passengers walking through the East Pier can now avoid the long walks to board their flights. In addition, airport authorities have arranged for two baby-care rooms and two family rooms.

The GSE tunnel connects the 42 remote aircraft stands—24 new and 18 existing—on the east side of the airport and the Head of Stand Road, also leading to the remote gates area of the expanding passenger terminal. The tunnel will minimise the time lost during the crisscross movement of Airlines and Ground support operations vehicles, equipment, and passenger coaches, the note said.

The GSE tunnel connects the 42 remote aircraft stands—24 new and 18 existing—on the east side of the airport and the Head of Stand Road, also leading to the remote gates area of the expanding passenger terminal.

According to a white paper released by GHIAL on Tuesday, the fully revamped integrated passenger terminal will increase the area to 379,370 square meters. It will have 149 check-in counters, 26 security screening machines with ATRS, 44 emigration counters and 44 immigration counters. The expanded domestic and international pier buildings will have more lounges, retail, and F&B outlets.

The additional infrastructure added to the east and west pier buildings makes for 44 contact gates, 28 remote departure gates, and 9 remote arrival gates available for smooth operations.

Four new Rapid Exit Taxiways (RETs) have been added to allow aircraft to taxi off the runway at relatively shorter distances, and hence reduce runway occupancy time, and thereby increase runway capacity, it said. Also, a new Parallel Taxiway has been built for effective operation during secondary runway utilisation.