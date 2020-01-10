Hyderabad: Inspector surrenders after ACB nabs sub-inspector for accepting bribe at his behest

Sub-Inspector Sudheer Reddy was accepting the bribe at the behest of the inspector. Sub-Inspector Sudheer Reddy was accepting the bribe at the behest of the inspector.

Inspector P Balwanthaiah of Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, who has been absconding since his subordinate and sub-inspector P Sudheer Reddy was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 and two liquor bottles for dilution of a case against the complainant on Thursday, surrendered before police Friday evening.

Sudheer Reddy was accepting the bribe at the behest of the inspector. According to ACB officials, Balwanthaiya surrendered before them and he was directed to appear before the investigation officer at Hyderabad. While Reddy was produced before the Court and remanded to judicial custody

According to officials, the complainant against whom a case of cheating was registered in the Jubilee Hills PS on December 29, was released on station bail on December 31. The police Inspector through the sub-inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for releasing him on station bail and to refer the case to Lok Adalat by removing Section 406 of IPC.

Inspector P Balwanthaiah. Inspector P Balwanthaiah.

The bribe amount was reduced to Rs 50,000 and two “Vat 69” liquor bottles on the request of the complainant.

On Thursday, the SI was trapped along with the cash and two liquor bottles from the bylanes of Road number 10, Jubilee Hills.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar has issued the order for suspension of Inspector Balwanthaiah of Jubilee Hills PS. “…for his role which led to ACB trap of a sub-Inspector of JH yesterday. Such black sheep in the department need to be exposed who are bringing bad name to the organisation,” read a message from Hyderabad police on Friday.

“Public is requested to inform corrupt practices within the police organisation at 9490616555. We will take action immediately. The name of complaints and their identity will be kept confidential,” the message read.