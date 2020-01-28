Hyderabad: Injured deer rescued from highway

The Cyberabad Police highway patrol team found the deer lying by the highway near Pedda Shapur around 9 am. The Cyberabad Police highway patrol team found the deer lying by the highway near Pedda Shapur around 9 am.

A deer that suffered a hit-and-run on the national highway (NH44) outside Hyderabad was rescued by the police on Tuesday morning.

It was treated by a veterinary doctor at Palamakula village and handed over to the forest department. Officers said the animal was released at Mrugavani National Park by the evening.

Taking to social media, Cyberabad Traffic Police advised people to look out for wild animals on the highways and follow speed limits.

Meanwhile, the forest department has booked a man who was found to be in possession of parakeets, which are endangered under schedule 4 of the wildlife protection act. Four Alaxandian parakeets were rescued from the house in Chaderghat in the old city of Hyderabad.

The man was arrested and the district forest officer (DFO) Hyderabad has started an inquiry.

“We received a call on our 24×7 wildlife crime control cell helpline about parakeets in cages. Since these are scheduled animals, we have booked a case and arrested the man. It is not yet known if the birds were his pets or meant for trade,” A Shankaran, OSD, wildlife told indianexpress.com

