Hyderabad to host India’s first Fourth Industrial Revolution centre on healthcare, life sciences

Hyderabad will host a World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), the first thematic centre in India to focus on life sciences and healthcare, Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao’s office said Monday.

The centre will be an autonomous, non-profit organisation focusing on policy and governance for healthcare and life sciences, it said. Rao is currently in Davos, Switzerland, to take part in the Forum, and the announcement was made after the state government and the international organisation signed a collaboration agreement during the annual meeting.

“I am delighted that the World Economic Forum has chosen Hyderabad as its India hub for establishing a Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution focused on healthcare and life sciences today,” the minister said.

Børge Brende, president of the Forum, said India has a unique opportunity to spearhead healthcare and life sciences in South Asia. “C4IR Telangana–with the support of the Forum’s global network of Fourth Industrial Revolution Centres and the backing of the state and central governments in India–will be a key player in driving stakeholder engagement, building bridges between the public sector and SMEs and supporting job creation in the healthcare sector,” Brende was quoted as saying.

C4IR Telangana is the 18th centre to join the Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, which spans four continents. The centre will help Telangana become an important node in the global network and consolidate its leadership position globally, the statement said.

The collaboration agreement was signed by Jeremy Jurgens, managing director of the Forum, and Shakthi Nagappan, chief executive officer of the government’s Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, in the presence of Rao and Brende. Jayesh Ranjan, IT principal secretary, and Shyam Bishen, head of healthcare at the Forum, were also present.

Rao said the centre was a testament to the state’s life sciences prowess. “Life sciences is one of the priority sectors in Telangana and I firmly believe that this partnership can leverage the current ecosystem to further accelerate the value and impact created by Telangana’s life sciences sector globally,” the minister said.

C4IR Telangana is the only such centre in India with a thematic focus on healthcare and life sciences. The state accounts for one third of global vaccine output and is regarded as a leading life sciences hotspot in Asia. Also, the state contributes about 35 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical production.

“With its strong track record in vaccine and medicines manufacturing and willingness to leverage Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, India is becoming a global powerhouse in healthcare,” said Bishen. “Known for its strength in life sciences, Telangana is uniquely positioned to lead this effort, and the new centre will play an important role in transforming the regional, national and global healthcare sector, and improving patient access and outcomes. It will accelerate product development and delivery innovation within the overall Indian healthcare system,” he said.

According to the statement, the proposed hub will advance and accelerate the development and adoption of newer technologies including genomics, personalised medicine and healthcare manufacturing, with a focus on the interplay between life sciences and technology in the region and globally.

The centre will leverage the strengths that the state possesses with respect to progressive industrial policies, the abundant availability of talent, world-class infrastructure and a cluster-based approach to creating further value for the region and the world, it added.