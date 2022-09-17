scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

75th year of Hyderabad independence: City to see massive traffic jams, restrictions from 8 am to 7 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unfurled the national flag at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad at 8.45 am, while Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the Tricolour at 10.45 am at the central lawns in Public Gardens in Hyderabad.

The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, which had decided to remain independent after the British left the country in 1947, was acceded to the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, through a military operation called Operation Polo. (Representational image)

Amidst the Hyderabad Liberation versus Telangana Integration debate, the city of Hyderabad is set to witness massive traffic jams, diversions and restrictions from 8 am to 7 pm Saturday, on account of celebrations marking the 75th year of independence of the state. The year-long celebrations will end on September 17 next year.

Explained: |In Telangana today, same event, 2 celebrations

The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, which had decided to remain independent after the British left the country in 1947, was acceded to the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, through a military operation called Operation Polo. The BJP calls the day as liberation of Hyderabad from the tyranny of the Nizam, while the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its ally All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) choose to call it Telangana’s national integration.

As part of the ‘Hyderabad State Liberation Day’ celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unfurled the national flag at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad in an event organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. Apart from Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Karnataka minister B Sriramulu and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde are attending the event.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the Tricolour at 10.45 am at the central lawns in Public Gardens in Hyderabad, as part of the state’s ‘Telangana National Integration Day’ celebrations. The state government’s celebrations will begin with a rally by folk artists and public representatives from People’s Plaza to NTR stadium. The event at NTR stadium, which showcases cultural performances, including Gussadi Gondu Lambadi and other art forms highlighting Telangana’s culture and traditions, will culminate with a public address by CM KCR in the evening.

Given the Liberation Day celebrations, the police have given information on possible traffic congestion at Balamrai, Brookebond junction, Tivoli, Sweekar Upkar, SBI junction, and Plaza between 8 am and noon. Commuters are suggested to take alternative routes via SD road, Le Palace Royal road, and Tadbund road.

Also Read |‘Liberation’ from Nizam, or ‘Integration’ with India? Hyderabad, Sept 17, 1948, via BJP vs TRS politics

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have appealed to the public to avoid all junctions or roads within a 3 km radius of NTR stadium, on account of the state government’s Telangana National Unity diamond jubilee celebrations. Traffic congestion is possible at Ambedkar statue, Kavadiguda, NTR stadium, Tankbund, Lower Tankbund, Liberty, Necklace road, Ashok Nagar and Indira Park between noon and 7 pm. Alternate routes are suggested via Himayat Nagar, Narayanaguda, RTC crossroads, Musheerabad, Chilkalguda, Basheerbagh, Police Control Room, Ravindra Bharathi, and Lakdi-ka-pul.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 11:23:44 am
