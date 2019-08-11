Hyderabad: Husband beheads wife after getting bail in harassment case, surrenders

Two days after being released on bail in a harassment case, a 28-year-old man beheaded his wife and threw away her severed head in a drain in Srinagar Colony of Satyanarayanapuram on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Sunday.

Pradip K, who was out on bail in a case filed by his wife Manikranti, later surrendered before the police and confessed to his crime.

Pradip and Manikranti got married four years ago after they fell in love at a private hospital where he worked as a supervisor while she was a nurse. Although Pradip belonged to a different religion, the couple convinced their families and got married. However, trouble began two years ago when Pradip’s family started harassing her demanding additional dowry.

“She returned to her parents in Satyanarayanapuram but Pradip frequently visited her trying to take her away forcibly. She had recently filed a police complaint against him for threatening and harassing her for which he was arrested. He was released on bail two days ago,” an official said.

Police said that on Sunday when Manikranti returned home after purchasing vegetables, Pradip attacked her near her house. “CCTV footage shows her falling at his feet begging for mercy but he hacked her to death. A passerby tried to intervene but Pradip threatened him with the axe he was carrying. He beheaded her and ran away with the head dumping it in drainage. We are yet to recover it,” an official of Satyanarayanapuram Police Station said.

The victim’s family refused to allow police to take the body for postmortem until the family members of Pradip, including his sister, who they accuse of straining the relations between Pradip and Manikranti, are arrested.