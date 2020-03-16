Hyderabad: How this crowded jail is dealing with coronavirus

Policemen escort prisoners at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. (Express photo: Rahul V Pisharody) Policemen escort prisoners at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. (Express photo: Rahul V Pisharody)

As several states close malls, cinema halls, and educational institutes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, another vulnerable areas are central prisons, that house thousands of inmates. The risk becomes more pronounced when a prisoner has returned from coronavirus-affected countries.

Taking note of this, Hyderabad’s Chanchalguda Central Prison has started screening and quarantining inmates, especially those with travel history to foreign countries.

Thus, on Monday morning, Telangana’s Gandhi hospital, the nodal hospital for testing and treating Covid-19, had two unusual visitors. They were chained and escorted by four armed policemen, who covered their faces with surgical masks and kept a foot’s distance from them. The two young remand prisoners too wore facemasks. At the coronavirus helpdesk, they were interviewed one after the other, taken to a couple of doctors, and then sent back to the Chanchalguda prison.

A senior prison official confirmed the two prisoners had been sent for a coronavirus screening as they had recently traveled to Dubai. “They were recently apprehended in a gold smuggling case when they returned from Dubai. They have no symptoms but we are following the protocol communicated by the Government of India,” said the official.

The duo did not undergo a test for Covid-19, and was advised home isolation. Prison officials said they would be lodged in separate cells.

In the last one month, a total of five prisoners from Chanchalguda with a travel history to foreign countries have been sent for the test. All of them are asymptomatic. “We are sending all those with travel history to foreign countries to undergo coronavirus screening. It is just a precaution and they are quarantined for 14 days,” the official added.

Those with no travel history are also screened for fever, cold and cough, before getting entry into the prison premises.

“At the time of admission, their clothing is taken away for washing. The prisoner is made to take a bath and fresh clothes are given. Our special task force monitors the medical health of all inmates. Every two hours, they are asked to wash their hands. Those above the age of 60 are being monitored by doctors,” the official added.

Chanchalguda central prison in the city houses over a thousand inmates, including high-security prisoners, but most are remand prisoners and under-trials.

Officials at Cherlapally central prison on the city outskirts, which has over 2,000 inmates, said they have not had any new inmate with travel history to coronavirus-affected countries.

