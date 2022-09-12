scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Hyderabad: Hostel warden held over complaints of sexual harassment from 7 minor boys

The Hayathnagar police registered seven cases against him and charged him with criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The children are being sent to a psychologist for counselling to help them to tackle the mental agony and the harassment faced by them, said the police. (Representational image)

A 35-year-old hostel warden in Hyderabad was arrested Sunday after as many as seven students complained to the police against him alleging inappropriate touch, said officials Monday.

The Hayathnagar police registered seven cases against him and charged him with criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The police said the accused joined as a warden a month ago. As he resided in the same hostel, he often approached students, targeted his victims, and forced them to watch pornographic videos on his phone. They added the accused used to abuse children who slept alone by touching them and sleeping beside them.

In their complaints, the minor boys also told the police the accused warden would also force himself into bathrooms while they were bathing. “In this manner, the accused harassed seven minor students in the same hostel by putting them in fear and threatened them not to reveal the matter to anyone,” said the Rachakonda police in a note.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

“But due to repeated harassment of the accused, some of the students felt embarrassed and unable to bear the harassment and told the entire ordeal to their parents, resulting in the matter coming up to the police and investigated into,” they added.

While the accused was arrested and produced before a local court, the police have decided to take up an initiative at all schools and colleges, and also hostels, to create awareness of good and bad touch and let children know how to report cases of sexual harassment to them.

More from Hyderabad

The children are being sent to a psychologist for counselling to help them to tackle the mental agony and the harassment faced by them, said the police.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:27:07 am
Next Story

SIIMA Day 2: Tovino Thomas, Kangana Ranaut, Simbu win big

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row
Delhi Confidential

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office
AAP in Gujarat

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Asia Cup Final

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

India-Saudi ties promise growth, security, says Jaishankar
Jaishankar in Riyadh

India-Saudi ties promise growth, security, says Jaishankar

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?
Opinion

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid as revenge for offensive

Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid as revenge for offensive

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement