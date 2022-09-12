Hyderabad: Hostel warden held over complaints of sexual harassment from 7 minor boys

A 35-year-old hostel warden in Hyderabad was arrested Sunday after as many as seven students complained to the police against him alleging inappropriate touch, said officials Monday.

The Hayathnagar police registered seven cases against him and charged him with criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The police said the accused joined as a warden a month ago. As he resided in the same hostel, he often approached students, targeted his victims, and forced them to watch pornographic videos on his phone. They added the accused used to abuse children who slept alone by touching them and sleeping beside them.

In their complaints, the minor boys also told the police the accused warden would also force himself into bathrooms while they were bathing. “In this manner, the accused harassed seven minor students in the same hostel by putting them in fear and threatened them not to reveal the matter to anyone,” said the Rachakonda police in a note.

“But due to repeated harassment of the accused, some of the students felt embarrassed and unable to bear the harassment and told the entire ordeal to their parents, resulting in the matter coming up to the police and investigated into,” they added.

While the accused was arrested and produced before a local court, the police have decided to take up an initiative at all schools and colleges, and also hostels, to create awareness of good and bad touch and let children know how to report cases of sexual harassment to them.

The children are being sent to a psychologist for counselling to help them to tackle the mental agony and the harassment faced by them, said the police.