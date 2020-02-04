Hyderabad: Hospital MD found hanging inside his office

He was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his office chamber when the staff broke open the door around 9 am. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his office chamber when the staff broke open the door around 9 am.

A doctor and owner of a multi-specialty hospital in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide early Tuesday morning.

According to the police, Karanala Ajay Kumar, the deceased, was the Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Vaishnavi Hospital at LB Nagar in the city. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his office chamber when the staff broke open the door around 9 am.

The hospital, established in 2016, has been running out of a rented multi-storeyed building. Based on a complaint from the doctor’s wife, Karnala Swetha, LB Nagar police registered a case under section 306 IPC (abetment of suicide) and started a probe.

The police have recovered Kumar’s diary, in which he has allegedly named seven persons who “drove him to end his life”.

In the complaint, Swetha has alleged that the owner of the building, along with his men, had been harassing her husband for a while now.

Repeated humiliation at the hands of those named in the diary drove him to suicide, she said.

According to the staff, Kumar came to the hospital around 2am and remained locked inside his office. Getting no response from him in the morning, the staff broke the door open, and found his body hanging.

