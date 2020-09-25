Hyderabad interior designer killed allegedly by wife’s family over caste; 13 detained

Hemanth Kumar and Avanthi Reddy married in June this year against their parents' wishes.

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 28-year old man in Hyderabad was allegedly abducted and killed for marrying a woman from a different caste, police said Friday. His body was found abandoned by the national highway in the nearby Sangareddy district.

Police have detained 13 persons of his wife’s family for questioning.

The deceased, Hemanth Kumar, who belonged to the Vysya community, was an interior designer. His wife, Avanthi (23), of the higher caste Reddy, is a B.Tech. Both lived in the same locality in Chandangar and knew each other for eight years.

According to the Cyberabad police, the two got married on June 10 this year at the Sub Registrar Office in Quthbullapur against their parents’ wishes and knowledge. According to DCP, Madhapur, M Venkateshwarlu, the couple and their parents were counselled at Gachibowli police station and all parties had agreed to the marriage. Avanthi chose to stay with Hemanth at a rented place in Gachibowli’s TNGO Colony and not with her parents or the in-laws.

Police said Avanthi’s family members abducted the couple on Thursday. “On September 24, around 2.30 pm, Avanthi’s parents and cousins arrived at her residence in three cars. They forcibly took them away in a car. When they reached Gopanpally, Hemanth managed to escape and run towards Tellapur. Yugender Reddy, Avanthi’s uncle, chased him and put him in a car and took him away towards the Outer Ring Road,” the DCP said.

Police received a Dial 100 call from Avanthi’s in-laws and reached the spot. They took Avanthi’s family members into custody.

“Around 3.30 am, Yugender’s cell tower location was traced to Shameerpet. Police detained him, and, during interrogation, he confessed to killing Hemanth by strangulation. He had dumped the body near Sangareddy crossroads,” the DCP further told the media.

Speaking to the media, Avanthi said around 10 people had arrived at their home on Thursday and forced the couple in their car saying they wanted them to meet Avanthi’s parents. “They forced us into their car and when the vehicle took a left towards the Outer Ring Road, instead of a right towards my parents’ home, we knew something was wrong. We did not feel safe and jumped out of the car. Hemanth was roughed up and taken away in one car. I ran for my life,” she said, adding that police arrived 40 minutes later based on information given by her in-laws. However, Yugender Reddy could not be traced as his mobile phone was switched off and Hemanth did not have his phone.

Avanthi has maintained that Hemanth would have been alive had the police responded promptly.

The DCP said the police had not got any complaint from the couple about any kind of threat from anybody.

After Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, and Avanthi, identified the body, it was sent to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for the postmortem examination.

“I did not expect this. I am yet to come to terms with what has happened. Whatever has happened to me will haunt me for the rest of my life… Whoever is involved should be severely punished so that no other girl meets my fate,” Avanthi told reporters.

An inconsolable Laxmi Rani, Hemanth’s mother, said: “What kind of a father makes her own daughter a widow… They (Avanthi’s parents) have no right to be called parents. Not once in the last four months did they talk to her over the phone.”

In a similar case of honour killing, a 23-year-old Pranay Kumar was murdered in front of his pregnant wife Amrutha at Miryalaguda town on September 15, 2018, allegedly by a man hired by her father who did not approve of her marriage outside their caste. Earlier this year, Amrutha’s father Maruthi Rao, who was out on bail, was found hanging inside a room at Arya Vysya Bhavan in Hyderabad.

