Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
5 detained for hacking Dalit man to death in Hyderabad ‘honour killing’

Devarakonda Harish's family members alleged that the woman’s relatives wanted to kill him and had sent him numerous threats.

The Hyderabad police have taken into custody five suspects in connection with the murder of a Dalit man in Petbasheerabad. (Representational image via Unsplash)
The Cyberabad police have taken into custody five suspects in connection with the murder of a Dalit man in Petbasheerabad on Wednesday, including family members of a woman with whom the victim had eloped a few days ago.

According to the police, the deceased Devarakonda Harish, 28, a DJ sound system operator and resident of Sooraram, was in love with Manisha, 25, who belongs to a backward community. Family members of Manisha, who reside in Ziyaguda, had warned Harish against their affair and had asked him to stay away from her. On February 22, Harish eloped with Manisha. The couple had reportedly taken a rented apartment in Petbasheerabad and were planning to get married soon.

On Wednesday night, the suspects took away the woman after killing Harish near Anjaneya Swamy temple in Dulapally, the police said. He received several stabs all over his body and died on the spot.

An officer from Petbasheerabad police station said Manisha’s brother is the prime suspect in the case. “The incident happened when the two came to our area three days ago after they eloped. On learning about their whereabouts, her brother came and hacked Harish to death. A knife used in the offence has been recovered. Five people are in our custody and an investigation is on,” he said. The officer, however, said the accused and the deceased belong to the same community.

Harish’s family members alleged that the woman’s relatives wanted to kill him and had sent him numerous threats. Petbasheerabad police have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 11:01 IST
