Hyderabad holds ‘Bharat Jodo Human Chain’ in memory of Gandhi

The evening was marked by asserting the diversity of India through multi-religious prayers and observance of silence The evening was marked by asserting the diversity of India through multi-religious prayers and observance of silence

Over 1000 people in Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk formed a human chain Thursday and observed a minute of silence to mark the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi. A kilometer-long Tricolor was also held by the participants.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life joined the human chain today with the tricolor and observed the martyrdom day at the event organized by “Citizens against CAA-NRC-NPR” under the banner of “We the People of India – Hum Bharat ke Log”, a pan-Indian initiative of many progressive groups and citizens.

The evening was marked by asserting the diversity of India through multi-religious prayers and observance of silence at 5:17 pm, the exact time when Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. Participants carried various placards with messages such as ‘Daman Nahi, Aman Chahiye’, ‘India is Our Home, We All Belong Here’, ‘When Injustice Becomes Law, and Resistance Becomes Duty”, etc. The Preamble of the Constitution was read out collectively.

The protest reverberated with slogans and songs and ended with a collective singing of the National Anthem. “Gandhiji’s message of secularism, peace, and non-violence is all the more relevant in today’s time when we see massive polarisation across the country. If Gandhiji was alive today, he would have started satyagraha against the present regime, which aims to divide the nation based on religion and caste,” observed a protester.

Another protester, quipped, “Today’s incident at Jamia Milia Islamia is an example that Bapu’s killers are alive even today. If we do not identify them even now, it will become too late.” The protesters resolved to hold civil disobedience against the politics of hate and intensify fight against the recently amended Citizenship Law(CAA), the National Population Register(NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The organizers said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is attempting to redefine citizenship based on religion, and the process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) will make citizenship a weapon against the most marginalized sections such as Dalits, Adivasis, women, minorities, unorganized sector workers, slum-dwellers, migrants, transgender, queer people, landless laborers, etc.

“For raising issues and calling to save Constitution, false cases and sedition charges are being slapped on activists. Are we living in British Raj?” asked a protester, stating that Gandhi’s teachings will lead present day’s protests against the anti-people policies of the government.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App