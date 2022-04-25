Hyderabad: 3 kg heroin worth Rs 21 crore seized at RGI Airport

In a major bust, the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized about 3.129 kg heroin, worth Rs 21 crore in the grey market, from an international passenger at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Sunday.

The passenger was arrested by the DRI officials and produced before a local court, which remanded her to judicial custody, on Monday.

The polythene covers containing the contraband was concealed in a specially created false bottom, at the base of the trolley bag The polythene covers containing the contraband was concealed in a specially created false bottom, at the base of the trolley bag

According to DRI officials, the accused has been identified as a Malawi national, who arrived in Hyderabad via Doha from Nairobi on business visa by Qatar Airways flight no. QR 500. The officials intercepted her based on specific intelligence input.

“Thorough examination of her checked-in baggage (trolley bag) by the DRI officers revealed a concealment of 3.129 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 21.90 crore in the international grey market. The contraband was tightly packed in two polythene covers and was ingeniously concealed in a specially created false bottom, at the base of the trolley bag,” the DRI said in a statement released to the media. Further investigation is underway.