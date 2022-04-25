scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 25, 2022
Must Read

Hyderabad: 3 kg heroin worth Rs 21 crore seized at RGI Airport

The arrested person was remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Monday

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: April 25, 2022 7:35:40 pm
The contraband was tightly packed in two polythene covers

In a major bust, the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized about 3.129 kg heroin, worth Rs 21 crore in the grey market, from an international passenger at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Sunday.

The passenger was arrested by the DRI officials and produced before a local court, which remanded her to judicial custody, on Monday.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more
The polythene covers containing the contraband was concealed in a specially created false bottom, at the base of the trolley bag

According to DRI officials, the accused has been identified as a Malawi national, who arrived in Hyderabad via Doha from Nairobi on business visa by Qatar Airways flight no. QR 500. The officials intercepted her based on specific intelligence input.

More from Hyderabad

“Thorough examination of her checked-in baggage (trolley bag) by the DRI officers revealed a concealment of 3.129 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 21.90 crore in the international grey market. The contraband was tightly packed in two polythene covers and was ingeniously concealed in a specially created false bottom, at the base of the trolley bag,” the DRI said in a statement released to the media. Further investigation is underway.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 25: Latest News

Advertisement