Hyderabad: Heritage Panel orders removal of encroachments near 25 protected sites

The Greater Hyderabad Heritage and Precincts Committee (GHHC), which met for the first time on Tuesday, has ordered the removal of encroachments near 25 protected monuments in the city, apart from the clearing of bushes, upkeep of landscape, and so on at these places.

The first city-level meeting of GHHC was held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office. GHMC commissioner D Lokesh Kumar, who is also the chairman of GHHC, sought proposals from the Telangana department of heritage for the same purpose.

The state government had passed State Heritage Act No.22 in 2017 to conserve, preserve, restore and maintain the tangible and intangible heritage of Telangana. In August 2021, the government issued orders for the constitution of committees, namely Telangana State Heritage Authority at the state level, District Heritage and Precincts Committee at the district level, and GHHC for the areas under the GHMC and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar chaired the TSHA meeting and discussed various issues concerning protected heritage monuments across the state. The members were directed to submit an integrated conservation and management plan for the development of the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Mulugu district which was in July listed on the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites.