Hyderabad healthcare worker hospitalised after covid vaccine inoculation

A 24-year-old healthcare worker was admitted into Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad after she developed adverse effects post immunisation. She was inoculated at UPHC Uppal on Saturday and was brought to the hospital Monday evening.

According to Gandhi hospital, necessary investigations were done and she was being monitored closely. This is the first such case reported in Telangana after nearly 4000 healthcare workers took the vaccine jab on Saturday and eleven cases of mild reactions were reported the same day.

“She complained of vomitings, giddiness, and general weakness since yesterday(Sunday). Doctors who are on special duty for the vaccine reactions (AEFI COMMITTEE) have examined her. Her temperature is normal. Pulse and BP are normal. Oxygen saturation is 100 percent on room air(without oxygen). She’s stable at present,” said Dr. Raja Rao, superintendent of the hospital.

On Monday, the ongoing inoculation drive was expanded to all 33 districts of the state. About 13666 identified beneficiaries under government sector were vaccinated. This was about 82 percent of the target for the day, said a note from the office of the Director of Public Health, Dr G Sreenivasa Rao.

On the whole, Telangana has achieved a cumulative performance of 84 percent inoculation as of Monday evening. The office of DPH said that all vaccination sites will vaccinate 100 percent beneficiaries per session from January 19, Tuesday.

So far, 25 cases of AEFI (adverse effects post immunisation) were reported in the state, 15 of which were reported Monday.