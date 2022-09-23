Hyderabad: Day after stampede at Gymkhana ground, HCA president Azharuddin denies negligence charges

Former India captain and president of Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammed Azharuddin Friday categorically denied any responsibility of his association in the chaos and stampede outside Secunderabad Gymkhana ground. Azharuddin also denied all charges of black-marketing tickets and said what someone does after buying tickets is not his concern or under the purview of his association.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is hosting the third T20 international match between India and Australia Sunday. It is also the first-ever international match to be hosted by the city since December 2019. The Hyderabad Police have registered a case against the HCA on charges of cheating or black marketing and negligence. Several cricket enthusiasts, who had gathered outside the Gymkhana ground, were injured in the stampede and seven persons, including two policemen, were admitted to the hospital. The police had to charge the mob with batons to disperse them and bring the situation under control.

Stating that HCA’s ticketing partner Paytm has done a good job of selling tickets, Azhar said, “To be blatantly honest, what you do after getting tickets online is not my concern. If someone buys tickets online and goes outside and does something with them, it does not come under the purview of HCA. The police are there (to take action).”

Further, he added that the association is in no way connected to the sale of tickets. He was addressing the customary press meet before the match at the stadium.

“I fail to understand how can anyone sell tickets in black from our side. If someone is saying so, it is untrue,” he said. The 59-year-old went on to add that he is willing to cooperate with any law enforcement agencies. “HCA has not done anything wrong. I have all the details and can prove to any authority that we have not done anything wrong. What happened yesterday (Thursday) is not HCA’s fault,” said the former India captain, adding “I don’t want to blame anyone.”

Blame ticketing partner Paytm, says HCA secretary Vijayanand

Meanwhile, HCA secretary R Vijayanand, pressed for an answer, blamed the ticketing partner Paytm and said if a case has been registered against the HCA, it should also be filed against Paytm. “We at HCA have nothing to do with the sale of tickets. HCA has given the ticketing contract to Paytm as an outsourcing agency. We will file a case against them,” Vijayanand said, adding that the association has the complete support of the state government and is fully coordinating with the government to make the match a success.

Answering why tickets were also sold offline, Azhar said not everyone would be able to buy tickets online. Giving out a break-up of the tickets sold so far, Azhar said 11,450 tickets were sold online on September 15 via Paytm and another 4,000 tickets were sold by Paytm through corporate bookings. Another 2,100 tickets were allocated online again on Thursday and 3,000 tickets were sold offline. Besides, 6,000 tickets were kept aside for internal stakeholders, members and direct corporate sponsors. The stadium’s total seating capacity is 55,000 and according to the police, 39,000 spectators are expected to be present Sunday to watch the match.