Hyderabad: Govt school teacher held for sexually assaulting student

A government school teacher was arrested by police on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students in Hyderabad.

The police registered a case on Friday charging the accused with sections 354 IPC (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 11(IV) r/w 12 of POCSO Act, based on a complaint from the victim’s family.

According to police, the complainant observed an unusual change in his daughter’s behaviour for the last four days. Upon enquiring with her, she told them that her social studies teacher has been misbehaving with her and violated her sexually.

“The accused is 38-years-old. He lives with wife and two children. Prima facie, we have no information if he has committed similar crimes in the past. We are investigating,” a police official told indianexpress.com.

The police have taken the accused under arrest and remanded him to judicial custody.

