Hyderabad student killed in go-karting mishap after hair gets entangled in wheel

Srivarshini, a B.Tech third-year student, had gone to the go-karting track at Gurram Guda in Meerpet along with her family on Wednesday evening.

A 21-year-old woman was killed in Hyderabad after her hair got entangled in the wheel shaft of a go-kart she was riding earlier this week. However, the management of the track claimed that the accident took place because the deceased had removed her helmet to click selfies.

Police said the incident took place when Srivarshini, a B.Tech third-year student, had gone to the go-karting track at Gurram Guda in Meerpet along with her family on Wednesday evening. As she was driving the vehicle, her helmet came off and her hair got entangled in the wheel shaft connecting the tyres and the engine located behind the seat.

She was shifted to a private hospital at around 3 pm on Thursday where she succumbed to a head injury, police added.

Sub-Inspector of Meerpet police station Anantha Ramulu told indianexpress.com that a case of negligence was registered against the management of the track and a probe is underway.

“She did not fall off the vehicle nor did the vehicle topple. She hit her head against the vehicle and sustained a severe head injury,” he said.

In their complaint, the family of the deceased alleged that the management failed to take sufficient precautions due to which the mishap occurred.

The management of the track was booked under Section 304A [causing death by negligence] of the Indian Penal Code.

