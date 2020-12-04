Hyderabad GHMC Election Results 2020 Live Updates: A prestige battle for TRS, BJP

scorecardresearch
Friday, December 04, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2020 7:11:30 am
Voters walk out after casting their votes at a polling booth, during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Hyderabad GHMC Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Hyderabad civic polls will begin at 8 am Friday. The results will determine the fate of as many as 1,122 candidates in 150 divisions of the civic body. The mayor’s post is reserved for a woman this year.

The civic body election is a prestige battle for three parties this time — the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is trying to make inroads into Telangana, and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Buoyed by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP — which holds just four seats in the present municipality — conducted a powerful campaign to boost its chances, with an eye on the 2023 Assembly elections. Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, participated in the campaign.

The TRS, which swept the 2016 polls it contested in alliance with AIMIM, holds 99 out of 150 seats. The AIMIM has 44, Congress 2 and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 1. The challenge from the BJP has forced the TRS to delink itself from the AIMIM, which has an almost impenetrable hold on the Walled City’s 44 wards. The ruling party is also facing a lot of criticism for its handling of the situation after heavy rains on October 13-14 flooded large parts of the areas under GHMC. The Congress, meanwhile, has been swept aside by the high-octane campaigns of the TRS, BJP and AIMIM.

Though the run-up to the polls saw a high-pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.

07:11 (IST)04 Dec 2020
Hyderabad GHMC election results to be declared today

Good morning and welcome to our live blog. The results of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections will be announced today. Voting for the same took place on Tuesday, December 1. Follow this blog through the day for the latest news and updates. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Here are a couple of pictures from voting day (AP Photos):

Residents of Hyderabad, wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, wait in a queue to cast their votes during the GHMC elections, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. (AP Photo: Mahesh Kumar A.)

While the TRS swept the Assembly elections held in December 2018, in the parliamentary elections held in April 2019, the ruling party lost four crucial Lok Sabha seats to the BJP, and another stronghold, Malkajgiri, to the Congress, which won two other seats also. On November 10, in the Dubbak Assembly by-election, the ruling party, which had won the seat in 2018 by a huge margin, lost to the BJP. Unnerved by the loss in Dubbak, the TRS advanced the GHMC election, which was to be held in January, hoping to catch its rivals off guard.

However, the party is facing flak for its handling of the recent Hyderabad floods. People are blaming the municipal administration and the government for reacting late, and when they did, it was said to be lackadaisical and inadequate. Several residential colonies remained inundated for several days and devoid of essential supplies and drinking water as officials could not find enough pumps to take out the water.

  • What opportunity does BJP see in Hyderabad?

For the BJP, which now has two MLAs and four MPs, the civic election is an opportunity to increase its presence in Hyderabad and gain more ground in the hinterland of Telangana. Party leaders also want to prove that it is not the Congress but the BJP which is now the main rival to TRS.

Apart from Karnataka, the BJP does not have much presence in the four southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where regional parties have a tight grip. By winning four Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats, the BJP sees an opening in Telangana. This is the reason the party deputed Bihar election in-charge Bhupender Yadav, who helped the party win 72 seats there, to Hyderabad to chalk out a plan for the GHMC election. BJP leaders are optimistic that the party has replaced the Congress as the arch rival of TRS, and is set to become the top contender in the near future. The party intends to break the TRS-AIMIM alliance across the state by positioning itself as a reliable and a development-oriented alternative, and GHMC election provides the opportunity to test that strategy and strength.

