Hyderabad GHMC Election Results 2020 Live Updates: A prestige battle for TRS, BJP

Voters walk out after casting their votes at a polling booth, during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Hyderabad GHMC Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Hyderabad civic polls will begin at 8 am Friday. The results will determine the fate of as many as 1,122 candidates in 150 divisions of the civic body. The mayor’s post is reserved for a woman this year.

The civic body election is a prestige battle for three parties this time — the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is trying to make inroads into Telangana, and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Buoyed by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP — which holds just four seats in the present municipality — conducted a powerful campaign to boost its chances, with an eye on the 2023 Assembly elections. Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, participated in the campaign.

The TRS, which swept the 2016 polls it contested in alliance with AIMIM, holds 99 out of 150 seats. The AIMIM has 44, Congress 2 and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 1. The challenge from the BJP has forced the TRS to delink itself from the AIMIM, which has an almost impenetrable hold on the Walled City’s 44 wards. The ruling party is also facing a lot of criticism for its handling of the situation after heavy rains on October 13-14 flooded large parts of the areas under GHMC. The Congress, meanwhile, has been swept aside by the high-octane campaigns of the TRS, BJP and AIMIM.

Though the run-up to the polls saw a high-pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.