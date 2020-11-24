Hyderabad: Ghana man arrested for peddling drugs one week after release from prison

The police had suspected that the seized contraband was sourced from Rajasthan.

A 32-year-old Ghana-national, who was released from prison last week in a case of drug peddling, was arrested again Tuesday when he was found peddling Cocaine in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area.

The enforcement team of Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department nabbed Samuel Smith Nelson with 61 grams of Cocaine.

According to officials, he was released from prison on November 12. He was arrested along with two Nigerian nationals on August 19, 2020, when found in possession of 6 grams of Cocaine.

According to N Anji Reddy, assistant superintendent (Enforcement), Hyderabad, Samuel contacted his supplier, Felix, in Mumbai soon after release from prison on November 12. He received his supply on November 15 and had started contacting his old contacts through phone messages.

On a tip-off, he was nabbed again on Tuesday while trying to deliver cocaine to one of his customers near a corporate hospital in Banjara Hills.

