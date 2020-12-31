Hyderabad gets relaxations for New Year parties, but police will crack whip on drunk drivers

Managements of bars, pubs, and clubs have been directed to stop drunk persons from driving a vehicle from their premises and make alternate arrangements for their travel. S

In Hyderabad, authorities have allowed New Year parties past midnight of December 31 till 1 am on Friday.

The Telangana Prohibition and Excise department, in a letter dated December 29, sought the state government to accord permission to license holders of 2B (Bars), C1 (in-house), EP1 (event permits), and TD1 (in-house of Tourism Development Corporation) to serve liquor up to 1 am, on the intervening night of December 31. It also asked permission to keep A4 licensees (retail outlets) open up to midnight of December 31 on the eve of New Year’s Day celebrations in relaxation of the rules in vogue.

Such permission may be granted subject to observance of SOP for COVID-19, the director of the department wrote in the letter to the government. An official from the department, when contacted, said the permission as sought by it has been granted by the government.

On Thursday morning, the Hyderabad police tweeted: “So… What are your plans tonight. Will Meet you at Spl. Drive on Drunken Driving. #hyderabad #newyear2021 #HyderabadCityPolice” (sic).

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar, in a statement, said “the police will undertake extensive checks to curb drunk driving, rash, and negligent driving, over speeding, and triple riding on two-wheelers, and other traffic violations in the interest of public order and safety.” Vehicles will not be allowed around Hussainsagar Lake — on NTR Marg, Necklace Road, or Tank Bund road. All flyovers in the city, except Begumpet flyover, will be closed on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, it said. Travel buses, lorries, and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in city limits.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, meanwhile, said: “People driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol are no less than terrorists who kill innocent people indiscriminately on the roads.” According to him, people who followed traffic rules even in the absence of police were the real patriots.

The advisory from the Cyberabad police stated that the Nehru Outer Ring Road and the PVNR Express Way will be closed for vehicles except those bound towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport between 11 pm and 5 am. Along with other flyovers, the city’s latest crowd-puller, the Durgam Cheruvu bridge and road number 45 flyover leading to it, will remain closed.

Cab drivers are directed not to refuse ride on hire to any public. It is a violation of Section 178 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and a penalty of Rs. 500 will be imposed in the form of e-challan on such refusal to ply, said the Cyberabad police, asking the public to lodge complaints on WhatsApp 9490617346 with details of the vehicle, time, place, etc.

Managements of bars, pubs, and clubs have been directed to stop drunk persons from driving a vehicle from their premises and make alternate arrangements for their travel. Such managements that fail to adhere to the directions will be prosecuted for abetting the crime, police warned.

Taking a serious note of increasing accidents due to drunk driving, Cyberabad police have started booking people who cause death in road accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol under Section 304 part II of Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Drivers caught drunk and driving will face a penalty of Rs 10,000 and imprisonment of up to six months for the first offense, and a penalty of Rs 15,000 and imprisonment up to two years for the second or subsequent offense. Their driving license will be seized and sent to the RTO concerned recommending suspension.

Rachakonda police, the third police commissionerate in Hyderabad, have also issued a similar advisory and warned the public against drunk driving and other traffic violations on New Year’s eve.