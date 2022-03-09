Hyderabad gears up to host ‘Wings India’ after two years’ hiatus

Coming out of the shadows of the Covid pandemic, Hyderabad is once again ready to host the biennial ‘Wings India – 2022’, which is deemed as Asia’s largest Civil Aviation Show, between March 24 and 27.

Two years after the virus scare reduced the flagship event to a business event in March 2020, the organisers are leaving no stone unturned to reclaim the status this time around. Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia is said to have confirmed his participation in the event.

Preparatory meeting for @WingsIndia2022 was organised at #Begumpet airport under the chairmanship of @ushapadhee1996. Thanks to Govt of Telangana @TelanganaCMO, @TelanganaCOPs, for extending the required support. pic.twitter.com/bbjftXzZdd — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) March 8, 2022

Officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Indian Air Force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Bureau of Immigration, Customs and other important stakeholders from the Telangana government met Tuesday for a preparatory meeting to discuss the event.

The meeting that discussed the support system required on the ground, including law and order, health protocols and sanitation arrangements, traffic management, etc, held at Begumpet Airport was chaired by Usha Padhee, joint secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“This will be the biggest aviation show in the country after the relaxation of Covid protocols. On such a short notice, we have confirmed the participation of delegates from 20 countries while five countries have confirmed the participation of minister-level delegations. About 15 or 16 aircraft will be part of the static display. An Airbus A350 will be the star attraction of the show,” V N Bharat Reddy, director-Aviation, the Government of Telangana, told indianexpress.com. The Sarang team, the helicopter aerobatic display unit of the Indian Air Force, has also confirmed its participation, he added.

According to the website of Wings India-2022, the event provides “a congenial forum catering to the rapidly changing dynamics of the sector, focusing on new business acquisition, investments, policy formation, and regional connectivity. It will provide a much-desired fillip to the aviation and restructured focused forums shall be instrumental in attaining the objective of connecting the Buyers, Sellers, Investors, and other stakeholders at a common vantage forum.”

While the first two days are scheduled for business meets, the general public would be allowed to visit the exhibition and display of aircraft in the last two days.

The Telangana government wants to make the most out of the civil aviation event and discussions are on regarding its business interests in emerging technologies. The organisers will ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. “The tickets will be sold online and only those who have got their double vaccinations will be able to register themselves. We will stick to the protocols,” Reddy said.