Hyderabad ‘gas leak’: 14 students still under observation; stench likely came from dumpster nearby, say police

Health department officials said as many as 14 students are still under observation in the wake of Friday’s incident at a college in Secunderabad where several students experienced a sudden bout of breathlessness and nausea, following which 37 were rushed to private nursing homes.

According to police, the students of Kasturba Gandhi Junior College for Women were taken to two private nursing homes after they complained of headache, dizziness, breathlessness and nausea, following a suspected “gas leak” in the college on Friday afternoon. The police have indicated that the stench may have emanated from a dumpster in the vicinity.

Hyderabad district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr J Venkat told indianexpress.com that all 14 students are out of danger and will be discharged Saturday. Hours after the incident on Friday, DCP (North) Chandana Deepti said 37 students were shifted to the hospital and 19 of them were discharged. She added that they initially suspected a gas leakage from the chemistry lab, but none of the students were in the lab at the time.

The DMHO said 14 students were kept under observation overnight while health officials are constantly monitoring the condition of those who have been sent back home. “Samples have been taken for blood gas analysis and other basic tests. The symptoms were very mild. They will be discharged today,” he said, adding that the students who were wheezing were asthmatic. “There are cases of the previous history. One is asthmatic and another girl has a history of convulsions. One child had a psychological (panic attack) issue.”

On Friday evening, the DCP issued a note stating that some students who were having lunch on the second floor suddenly noticed a stench spreading through the rooms. Around 50 students felt breathlessness, a burning sensation in the throat and nose as well as nausea and were shifted to the nearby Geetha nursing home. Forensic experts from the clues team of the city police examined the college premises, chemistry lab and surroundings.

“The clues team ascertained that the reason for the foul smell is the lifting of garbage (at a dumpster) nearby, around the same time. So far no complaints have been received, and all the students are safe,” the note from the DCP said.

P Chakravarthy, secretary of the college, said all the students were healthy and fine. “The cause of the incident lies outside the compound and it is up to the authorities to investigate,” he said.

Advertisement

Aditya Margam, a member of the All India Industrial Exhibition Society, said the college is not owned by any individual and there is no need for concealment of any facts. He added that the “malodorous gases” responsible for the panic situation could have emanated from an uncovered dumpster just outside the college campus.

The Kasturba Gandhi Junior College for Women, established in 1973, is a not-for-profit educational institution run by a governing body under the Osmania Graduates’ Association (OGA) and the All India Industrial Exhibition Society. It has about 1,200 students on its rolls.