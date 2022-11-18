Hyderabad: 37 students fall ill after suspected gas leak in college lab

A total of 37 students were taken to hospital on Friday after they fell sick due to a suspected toxic gas leak at a chemical lab in Kasturba College in Hyderabad.

Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. Nineteen of them have been discharged so far.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, DCP (North) Chandana Deepti said, “students started to feel discomforts such as bitterness in mouth, breathlessness and were shivering. 37 of them came to the hospital. 19 of them were discharged an hour ago. Others are also getting better and would be discharged soon.”

The reason for this, the police say, could be a leakage of a chemical from the college lab. “We don’t know yet. The clues team is at the scene. After their preliminary investigation, we can tell the facts.” The police recieved the call at around 2- 2:30 pm.

More details to follow