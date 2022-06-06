Hyderabad: Police locate vehicle used in minor’s gangrape

The police have found the Toyota Innova, in which a 17-year-old student was gang-raped in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on May 28. Sources said that police and forensic teams were gathering evidence from the vehicle.

Four of the five accused, including two minors, in the case have been arrested so far. The police have launched a search to nab the fifth suspect, who is reportedly a minor.

Jubilee Hills police had registered a case after the father of the 17-year-old survivor complained that his daughter was assaulted. After the young woman told women counsellors about her ordeal, the charge of gangrape was included in the FIR.

The police said the girl had gone to Amnesia Pub at Jubilee Hills on May 28, where she was befriended by a group of youths. The girl reportedly left for a bakery with the group in a red Mercedes Benz. Later, they all got into an Innova.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said the group parked the Innova in a deserted lane near the bakery and committed the crime inside the vehicle.