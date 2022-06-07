Hyderabad gangrape: SUV in which teenager was assaulted found

The Toyota Innova in which a 17-year-old student was gangraped in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area on May 28 has been found, and police and forensic teams are gathering evidence from the vehicle, the police said on Monday.

Four of the five accused, including two 18-year-old men and two minors, have been apprehended in the case. Police are searching for the fifth suspect, a minor.

Jubilee Hills police had registered a case after the victim’s father complained that his daughter was assaulted. The FIR was altered to gangrape after the girl told women counsellors about her ordeal.

Police said the girl had gone to a pub in Jubilee Hills on the evening of May 28 where she was befriended by a group of youths. She later went with them in a red Mercedes Benz to a bakery, and subsequently all of them got into an Innova.

DCP (West Zone) Joel Davis said that the group of teen boys parked the Innova in a deserted lane near the bakery and committed the crime inside the stationary vehicle.

Meanwhile, Cyber Crime Cell of Hyderabad Police have arrested a social media user for circulating a video which showed the rape victim inside the car with the four youths. He has been booked under Section 23 of the POCSO Act. Police are also investigating whether BJP MLA Raghun-andan Rao violated rules and regulations when he released photos of the alleged perpetrators.