Hyderabad gangrape: police say all loose ends have been tied

Police officials investigating the May 28 gangrape of a minor in an upscale area of Hyderabad were unaware that there were videos of the crime, recorded by the accused themselves.

It was only after BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao showed a video at a press conference that police started searching for it. Based on the videos, a sixth accused, a minor, was identified and taken into custody. The MLA has since been booked for revealing the identity of the victim.

Police Commissioner C V Anand said that after scanning 12 hours of CCTV camera footage, including from inside and outside a pub, a bakery, and on the roads used by the accused, they have put together the sequence of events leading to the crime.

“We matched it (video) with the statement given by the victim to a magistrate under Section 164 (CrPC), and corroborated with other evidence. We now have all the details of what exactly happened. Questions on whether there was consent or not are immaterial because she is a minor,’’ Anand said.

On March 28, a youngster posted on his Instagram page, proposing to hold a party at Hyderabad before schools reopened. He selected a pub that charged Rs 1,200 per person for a non-alcoholic, non-smoking party.

In the first week of April, he posted that the party was fixed for May 28 (1 pm onwards) and the entry fee was Rs 1,200 per person. He and his friends approached an adult friend to book the pub on their behalf who negotiated the entry fee to Rs 900 per person. However, the party organisers did not reveal the renegotiated entry fee to the participants and charged them Rs 1,200.

The victim, along with a male friend arrived at 1.10pm. The accused — an 18-year-old and five juveniles (Child in Conflict with Law or CCL) — were already there.

They were all dancing when one of the accused CCL approached the victim and another young woman with whom she was chatting. A minute later, the 18-year-old also joined the CCL. According to Anand, after chatting for a few minutes it appeared that the two women became uncomfortable. “The CCL approached the two women at 3.15pm…(The 18-year-old) also joined him. From CCTV footage that I have watched, it seems the duo made them uncomfortable and it appears they misbehaved with them,’’ he said.