Hyderabad gangrape case: Police arrest third accused, two others absconding

A third arrest was made Saturday in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old in an upscale area of Hyderabad. The accused arrested today was identified as 18-year-old Saaduddin Malik. On Friday, the police arrested two juveniles in connection with the case.

Of the five accused identified by the victim so far, the police said Saaduddin and Umair Khan are 18-years-old. Umair and another juvenile-in-conflict-with-the-law (JICL) are currently absconding, said DCP Joel Davis.

The DCP on Saturday afternoon said the two minors were being produced before a juvenile court. “So far, five accused persons are identified, out of which three of them are juveniles. Till now, one accused and two juveniles are apprehended, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused who are absconding,” the DCP stated.

While speaking to the media on Friday night, DCP Davis was asked repeatedly if an MLA’s son was involved in the crime, to which he said the police were yet to collect any such evidence. He, however, denied allegations that a minister’s grandson was involved and termed it baseless. The DCP refused to divulge further details saying that the survivor as well as the accused are minors.

A 17-year-old student was allegedly gangraped in a car by five boys she met at a non-alcoholic party attended by nearly 150 of her friends at a pub in an upmarket locality of Hyderabad on the evening of May 28. It was only after three days that the girl confided in her parents and her father filed a complaint.

On June 1, the police registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. On June 3, they altered the case to Section 376D (gang rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and added Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following a medical examination of the girl and recording of her statement.

During the probe, the police collected CCTV footage from outside the pub at 5.45 pm, the bakery where the suspects took her and spent nearly half an hour, and from outside the pub again when they dropped her back at 7.32 pm. The victim called her mother from here and was taken home by her father. According to the footage, the victim left the pub at around 5.45 pm along with five suspects in a car. “There were about eight youngsters in the car and another vehicle that tailed them. While offering to drop her home, they drove to a bakery first and later left in the bigger vehicle claiming that diesel has run dry in the car. At a secluded place, five people gangraped her and dropped her back at the pub at 7.32 pm,” said an officer.

Reacting to the incident, Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter and wrote: “Outraged & shocked with the news of the rape of a minor in Hyderabad. Request HM @mahmoodalitrs Garu @TelanganaDGP Garu and @CPHydCity to take immediate & stern action. Please don’t spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations.”

The Home Minister responded saying: “Sure @KTRTRS sir. It is a ghastly incident. Strong action will be taken against all the offenders, irrespective of their background. TelanganaDGP & @CPHydCity have already been directed to make out efforts & arrest all the accused at the earliest & take strong action as per law.”