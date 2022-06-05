Hyderabad gangrape case: BJP leader shares video, claims MLA son’s involvement

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, addressing a press conference on Saturday, showed reporters a purported video of an MLA son’s involvement in the case of a minor’s gangrape in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills.

“There is a sexual assault against the girl in the video which was presented for 10 seconds. There were four people in the red-coloured Mercedes but none of them was shown as accused by the police,” Rao later said in an interview with NDTV.

“Sexual assault can be seen in the video clearly. I have not shown the face of the girl or exposed her identity, taking all the precautions of the POCSO Act. The faces of the accused individuals, however, can be seen. Whether they are minor or not, let the court or police decide that. I have put forth the evidence before the police and the public. Now the police should determine if there was involvement of the MLA’s son,” Rao added.

The Hyderabad police have so far arrested 18-year-old Saaduddin Malik and two juveniles-in-conflict-with-the-law (JICL) in connection with the case. As one of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power, the opposition BJP and Congress stepped up their demand for a CBI probe.

DCP Joel Davis on Saturday afternoon said that the two minors were being produced before a juvenile court. “So far, five accused persons are identified, out of which three of them are juveniles. Till now, one accused and two juveniles are apprehended, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused who are absconding,” the DCP stated.

The political heat is apparent with the BJP alleging that the police acted only after TRS leader and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said none would be spared and Youth Congress activists staged a protest in front of the DGP office in Hyderabad over the ‘delay’ in police action.

Opposition BJP and Congress demanded that the TRS government hand over the investigation to CBI to ensure an impartial probe. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar referred to media reports about the alleged involvement of kin of some politically influential people. The BJP leader said it is the minimum responsibility of the state government to conduct a CBI inquiry when allegations surfaced about the involvement of family members of those belonging to AIMIM, a friendly party of the ruling TRS. He urged that pubs be closed in Telangana.

