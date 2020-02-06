Hyderabad gang selling newborns to childless couples busted

Six persons, including two women, have been arrested. (representational image) Six persons, including two women, have been arrested. (representational image)

A gang allegedly involved in sale of newborns to childless couples for as much as Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7 lakh was busted by Cyberabad police Thursday.

Six accused, including two women, were arrested while another accused is still at large. A newborn child aged about 15 days was also rescued from their possession Thursday.

According to police, they were procuring the newborns for Rs 20,000 to 30,000, after paying a commission of upto Rs 30,000 to the middlemen. Thereafter, having already identified desperate childless parents, they sold the infants for anything between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, said police.

Women, particularly among the migrant labourers and tribals, who were facing unwanted pregnancies, were targeted and lured with money.

Earlier, on January 20, two women — Kota Maruti Samanthaka Mani (41) and Kanti Renuka (35) — were caught while trying to sell an infant baby to the buyers in the limits of Alwal Police Station. Police learnt that the newborn was in fact kidnapped.

The two were arrested and a case was registered against them under section 363, 370, 420 r/w 34 IPC and section 80 & 81 of JJ Act. Based on their confessions, others were arrested on Thursday, said PV Padmaja, DCP, Balanagar zone in a statement.

According to police, the prime accused Vemula Babu Reddy (43) and Vakapally Gangadhar Reddy (33) have been working as brokers with various reputed hospitals and infertility clinics by procuring egg donors as well as surrogate mothers. They earned anywhere between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for egg donors and Rs 30,000 and Rs 70,000 for arranging surrogate mother.

As they understood better the market for newborn children and developed a grassroot network of their own, police said, they found huge opportunities in sale of infants. They strengthened their network and hatched a plan to make easy money.

Apart from the two prime accused, the Police arrested Bukkavolu Ramesh, Mudavath Raja Naik, Jaligama Sunitha, and Vanamala Laxmi, who worked for them on ground. Another accused is still at large.

Speaking to indianexpress.com , the DCP said the gang has been either luring poor women with money or kidnapping infants since 2016. “Once we get them in police custody, we would be able to find out how many infants have been sold by them so far. As of now, we could rescue only two. Identification of the infant rescued has to be established and we are also looking for another accused, ” said the DCP.

All the accused are remanded to judicial custody and the infants have been handed over to Sakhi kendra, Medchal district for their care and protection.

