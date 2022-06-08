Hyderabad gang rape: Police say they have ‘solid evidence’ against accused

The Hyderabad Police investigating the gang rape of a minor in Jubilee Hills on May 28 has wrapped up investigation in the case and says it has “solid evidence” against the accused, including five juveniles or CCLs (child in conflict with law). Based on CCTV footage, the police have identified a sixth accused, who is also in custody.

Police Commissioner C V Anand said that after watching CCTV footage for over 12 hours, which included footage from inside and outside the pub where the survivor met the accused, a bakery, and from the roads used by the accused, they have put together the sequence of events that led to the gang rape.

“We matched it with the statement given by the victim in front of a magistrate under CrPC 164, and corroborated it with other electronic evidence. We now have all the details of what exactly happened,” Anand said, adding that the investigation is complete in the case. “A few loose ends remain but otherwise we have solid evidence against the accused,” he said.

The girl was gang-raped in a vehicle by five boys she met at a pub party attended by more than 150 people.

According to the police, on March 28, a youngster from Hyderabad who was holidaying in Bengaluru uploaded an Instagram post on a plan to hold a party before school reopened. Police said the pub was chosen because it was affordable as they charged Rs 1,200 per person for a non-alcoholic, non-smoking party.

In the first week of April, the youngster allegedly posted details of the party, including the date, May 28, and the entry fee per person, Rs 1,200. According to the police, the youngster and his friends approached an adult friend, to book the pub on their behalf. Though the friend negotiated the entry fee to Rs 900 per person, the party organisers still charged Rs 1,200 from each partygoer, police said. Instead of 150 people, nearly 180 attended the party, police added.

According to the police, the survivor, who also paid Rs 1,200, arrived at the pub at 1.10 pm on May 28 along with a male friend. All the accused – the 18-year-old and five juveniles – were already present inside the pub. The youngsters were dancing when one of the accused, a minor, approached the girl and another young woman with whom she was chatting.

“The minor approached the two young women at 3.15 pm. (The 18-year-old) also joined him. From CCTV footage that I have seen, it seems the duo made them uncomfortable and it appears they misbehaved with them,’’ Police Commissioner Anand said.

According to the police, the survivor and the other woman remained in the pub till 5.40 pm. As the accused allegedly appeared to make them more uncomfortable, the duo stepped out of the pub. The 18-year-old and the five minors followed them. “From the CCTV footage, we gather that the accused conspired, schemed and made a plan while inside the pub. While the minor got trapped, the other woman sensed danger and booked a cab and left,” Anand said.

After the 18-year-old and the five minors approached the survivor and offered to drop her home, she got into a Mercedes Benz with three accused. “Inside this vehicle, they took turns to forcibly kiss her,” Anand said. Police said the accused went to a bakery located at Banjara Hills Road, reaching there at 5.51 pm. While a minor without a valid driving licence drove the Benz, (the 18-year-old) and two other minors allegedly followed in a Toyota Innova. According to the police, the Innova belongs to an MLA and has a ‘Government Vehicle’ sticker on it. “It is an official government vehicle. Whether it is a hired vehicle or owned by the MLA, we do not know yet,” Anand said.

At the bakery, the official driver of the Innova exited the vehicle and left. At 6.15 pm, the 18-year-old and five minors got into the Innova along with the survivor. The Innova was driven by a minor without a driving licence, police said. Three minutes later, at 6.18 pm, one of the minors returned to the bakery. “He received a phone call and he exited the Innova and walked back to the bakery,” Anand said.

The accused then drove the Innova to a Jubilee Hills road and parked it in a deserted lane. They then took turns raping the girl, police said. “Doubts are being raised about whether there was consent or not but that does not matter because she is a minor,” Anand said.

The accused dropped off the survivor at the pub at 7.31 pm. She then called her father, who picked her up at 7.53 pm.

The police only learnt that the accused had filmed themselves during the act after BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao showed a video at a press conference. “We are in possession of not only that video but a few other videos. The accused filmed themselves during the act,” the police commissioner said.