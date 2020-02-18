Hyderabad: Four women arrested for promising maid two bedroom house under government scheme

Even as the main accused, Md Shayriyar Ali, who works at GHMC head office, is absconding, police believe they have cheated over a 100 people till now. (Representational Image) Even as the main accused, Md Shayriyar Ali, who works at GHMC head office, is absconding, police believe they have cheated over a 100 people till now. (Representational Image)

Four women were arrested by Hyderabad police on charges of cheating a house maid after promising her a double bedroom flat under the state

government’s 2BHK scheme.

Even as the main accused, Md Shayriyar Ali, who works at GHMC head office, is absconding, police believe they have cheated over a 100 people till now. Ali has previously worked at mandal revenue officer’s office in Bahadurpura, and is presently posted as Junior Assistant in GHMC’s land acquisition department, said police.

He joined hands with Mekala Jyothi (43), a home maker, and hatched a plan to cheat public in the name of providing them double bedroom flats

that are being constructed by the state government for the poor. The duo also obtained a fake rubber stamp of Hyderabad district collector and fake plastic tokens, and lured three other women — Mandara Anupama(30), Gopa Lakshmi(39), Oggu Jayanthi(30).

According to a statement issued by DCP West Zone, AR Srinivas, Shayriyar Ali and Jyothi first collected Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 from the three women and gave them fake tokens and meeseva receipts stamped with fake stamps of Hyderabad district collector. The three women, in turn, referred many individuals from their friends and relatives in return for a commission.

A case under sections 420, 468, 471 of IPC was registered based on a complaint from a woman who worked as a maid servant. The complainant told police that she paid Rs 18,000 in two installments and approached police upon realising of being cheated.

