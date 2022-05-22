Hyderabad: Four of wife’s relatives arrested for man’s murder over intercaste marriage

A day after a 20-year-old man was killed on the streets of Begum Bazar allegedly over an intercaste marriage, the Hyderabad police arrested Saturday four relatives of his wife, including a minor, in connection with the case. They were nabbed from Karnataka as they fled the city post the murder on Friday night, said the police.

According to the police, the relatives of victim Neeraj Panwar’s wife Sanjana Yadav were provoked by him visiting their locality frequently after marrying her against their wish in April 2021 and killed him. According to the police, Panwar belonged to a Rajasthani community and the relatives of Sanjana, belonging to the Yadav community, were against the marriage.

The arrested accused have been identified as K Vijay Yadavv (22), K Sanjay Yadav (25), B Rohith Yadav (18), and a juvenile boy in conflict with the law, said deputy commissioner of police (west zone) Joel Davis. All are residents of Kolsawadi, where Neeraj and his family also resided, he said. Two other accused, Abhinanadan Yadav (26) and Mahesh Aheer Yadav (21), are absconding. the DCP added.

The DCP said that Neeraj and Sanjana fell in love and wanted to get married but the woman’s family turned down the marriage proposal from the man’s. However, the couple went ahead and got married at Saibaba temple on April 13, 2021, and started living at Shamsheer Gunj near Falaknuma, said the police.

As Neeraj started to visit his shop at Kolsawadi frequently, Sanjana’s family and cousins, who stayed close by, felt provoked and hatched a plan to eliminate him, the DCP said. Around 15 days ago, after consuming alcohol they decided to kill Neeraj and followed his movements for three days before the murder, the police said.

On Friday evening, around 7.30 pm, when Neeraj was travelling to a relative’s home on a two-wheeler along with his grandfather Jagdish, the accused stopped them at Yadagiri Galli near the fish market and attacked him with knives and boulders. Neeraj, who sustained bleeding injuries, died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital, according to the DCP.

The Shahinayatgunj police registered a case under section 302 (murder) and section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC against the six accused. The police formed seven teams and based on CCTV footage and Sanjana’s statement, tracked the accused to a moving bus in Gurmitkal in Karnataka while they were trying to escape. They were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial review custody on Saturday night.