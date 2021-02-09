Hyderabad: Four held for trafficking women to Gulf countries

During this process, police found that the local agents earn anything between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for referring people for jobs whereas the agency collects Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh from Arabs.

In a crackdown on trafficking of women to Gulf countries, Rachakonda police in Telangana raided a travel agency Tuesday and arrested four of its employees for trying to illegally send a woman to Muscat on a visiting visa instead of a work visa.

The woman was promised a job as a domestic help in Muscat and was scheduled to travel there on February 7, but decided against boarding the flight at the last minute and in turn complained to the police.

A case is registered at Medipally police station against travel agents Shaik Md Imtiyaz (35), Nune Subbamma (27), driver Gundugala Subba Rayudu (38), and office assistant Md Haroon (52). Three of the accused are absconding and include Md Naseer, the director of Al Hayath Tours and Travels manpower recruiting agency, his daughter and owner of the agency Sumaiya Fathima (23), and one Sayed (45). They are charged under sections 420 (cheating), 509 (intuition to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and also under section 25 of the Emigration Act.

Speaking to the media, police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the travel agents have similarly trafficked five other women to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Dubai, and Qatar respectively. The police seized 40 passports belonging to various persons, visa documentation, etc among other things from the travel agent’s office at Malakpet in Hyderabad.

Bhagwat said emigration agents are mandated to send anybody for overseas employment only on work visas after completing the legal formalities under the guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs. But some travel agents, including Md Naseer’s Al Hayath Tours, are sending some gullible women to the Gulf countries in a fraudulent manner on visiting visas instead of working visas to earn easy money, he said.

During this process, police found that the local agents earn anything between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for referring people for jobs whereas the agency collects Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh from Arabs.

These agencies run their offices in their home cities, like Hyderabad, as well as in foreign cities for their convenience. They collect information about the requirement of housemaid services in Arab households and lure needy women with the promise of high-paying jobs in the Gulf countries where the employers exploit them, said police.

The agencies help women procure a passport and visa, and also arrange the flight tickets as well as money required for their expenditure. Once the victim reaches the destination, the travel agents stop responding to their calls, said police.