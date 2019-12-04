Hyderabad: Four detained for rape, murder of 27-year-old veterinary doctor

Using CCTV footage and technical evidence, the cops detained a truck driver, his assistant and two other persons. Using CCTV footage and technical evidence, the cops detained a truck driver, his assistant and two other persons.

The Cyberabad Police Friday detained four persons in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor on Wednesday night. Using CCTV footage and technical evidence, the police detained a truck driver, his assistant and two other persons.

Sources said the four accused planned the abduction after noticing that the victim had parked her two-wheeler at the Tondupally toll plaza. Assuming that she would come to pick it up later in the evening, they deflated the tyre.

When the victim returned at about 8 pm and was taking out the vehicle, two of them approached her and offered to get it repaired.

However, while she was waiting for them to return, two other accomplices abducted her and took her to an isolated spot hardly 50 metres from the toll plaza, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her and murdered her.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd