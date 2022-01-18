Hyderabad to host Formula E race as early as next season

Hyderabad will soon host the country’s first Formula E race, with the likes of Mahindra racing getting to compete in front of a home crowd. The electric car racing championship organisers reached an agreement with the Telangana government to make it the host city.

A team from Formula E including Alberto Longo, the co-founder and chief championship officer, and Agus Zomano, track and overlay director, are on a two-day visit to the city and have expressed their intent to consider Hyderabad for the next season, a statement from the office of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Industries and Commerce K T Rama Rao, said.

Rao presided over the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between Formula E and the Government of Telangana. The minister said: “Hyderabad has always been a happening place and has a cosmopolitan crowd that has awareness and appetite for such marquee events. This shall be one of the flagship events for the State, putting Hyderabad on the global map, joining global cities such as Paris, Rome, London, Hong Kong, New York, Berlin, Monaco, a total of 18 cities. Our vision is to become the most electrified state in India, in terms of mobility, and events like this will surely enable us to achieve that goal.”

Formula E was started 10 years ago in 2011 and the first race was held in 2014 but its viewership per race is more than half of Formula 1 and is increasing every year quite rapidly. Currently, Formula E boasts of a cumulative viewership of 500 million, according to the statement.

As a part of their global hunt for new locations, Formula E chose Hyderabad as a host city for the upcoming season. During the signing of LoI, chief championship officer Alberto Longo said, “We are excited about our potential entry to India and Hyderabad truly has the necessary ingredients to be a probable host from the next season. India has supported the Championship since Day One having a team in Mahindra. It has always been our desire to come to India as it is a major automotive market quickly adopting electric vehicles. We hope Formula E can accelerate this change.’’

The agreement was accepted by Special Chief Secretary MA&UD, Arvind Kumar. “Hyderabad is a truly global city offering Old World charm and new age modernism and we are ready to host events of international repute. Imagining a race around some of the most iconic monuments of the city is surely going to be exciting and it would put the host city on the Global map,’’ he said.

After the signing ceremony, the CEO of Mahindra Racing, Dilbagh Gill, expressed happiness saying, “It has always been our burning desire to race in front of our fans and have a home race. We are now one big step closer to this dream. Formula E promotes electric mobility and renewable energy solutions, and it is the first global sport to be certified with a net-zero carbon footprint from inception. This would go a long way in creating a sustainable future. We are excited to be in Hyderabad.”

Anil Chalamalasetty, CEO of Greenko and promoter of the event, added that if all goes as planned then Hyderabad would enter into the final agreement with Formula E in the next 3 months and could expect a race soon.

The Director for Electronics and EV, Sujai Karampuri, said that hosting Formula E would transform the city’s image globally. It would also bring the leaders of the automotive industry who pioneer EV transition to Hyderabad. “We aim to have many EV companies set shop in Telangana and our Minister has been pursuing hard to get the likes of Tesla here. Events like this would surely help us get global recognition,” he said.