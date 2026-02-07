Fire guts entire floor at Hyderabad’s premier forensic laboratory, Opposition calls for judicial probe

According to fire firefighters, computers and document files were lost in the fire. The FSL has not clarified if any crucial evidence was lost. (Screenshot: X/@ANI, enhanced using Google Gemini)

A fire broke out at Hyderabad’s Forensic Science Laboratory — which processes forensic evidence of most crimes in Telangana — Saturday morning. The fire gutted the first floor of the two-storey building.

According to fire firefighters, computers and document files were lost in the fire. The FSL has not clarified if any crucial evidence was lost. Meanwhile, the fire chief Vikram Singh Mann has said that all measures were taken to save as many files as possible.

The fire broke out at 10.15 am, and the first fire call was received at 10.21 am. It took two hours for the fire fighters to douse the flames. The cause of fire is believed to be “electrical in origin”, meaning it could have been a short circuit, fire tending officials told The Indian Express.