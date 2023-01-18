Hyderabad food delivery agent’s death | Rizwan was filling in for me that day, his death has shattered us: Brother

Mohammed Rizwan, 23, had dropped out of college after the first year of B Com to take better care of his ailing father, and mitigate the family’s financial stress. The family, which stays at a rented accommodation at Sriramnagar in the Yousufguda locality of Hyderabad, is shattered as its lone earning member is no more. Rizwan had lost his mother around five years back.

Youngest of the four brothers, Rizwan had gone to an apartment in Banjara Hills on January 11 to deliver food and jumped off the third floor to save himself from the customer’s raging dog. He succumbed to his injuries three days later while undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

While Banjara Hills police initially booked the dog owner, Shobana N, under sections 289 (negligent conduct concerning animals) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC based on a complaint from Rizwan’s family, and later added Section 304-A (causing death by negligence).

According to Rizwan’s elder brother Mohammed Khaja, 34, the family has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with the accused. The family feared that they might not get compensation from the food delivery aggregator as Rizwan was filling in for Khaja on that fateful day. Khaja said, “Rizwan’s ID with Swiggy was blocked and sometimes he filled in for me. We are poor people and we hope to get some compensation from Swiggy. Our situation is bad, without him.”

Stating that he was not aware of any ‘settlement’, Inspector M Narender of Banjara Hills police station said, “The aggrieved party can take back the complaint. It is a compoundable offence and the case can be closed in a court of law or lok adalat. Nothing about settlement has come to me. There is no arrest in this case.”

Rizwan had been delivering food for Swiggy as well as Zomato for the last three years. Speaking about his youngest brother, Khaja said he used to take care of their father and would work for eight to ten hours on an average daily to make ends meet. The 55-year-old father, who earlier worked as a waiter and attended to guests at weddings, had stopped going to work owing to diabetes.

Family and friends remember Rizwan as a jovial boy. He loved playing cricket and had won several medals in the neighbourhood tournaments, said Khaja, adding they would have married him off in another two years. Family’s sole breadwinner, Rizwan used to be away from noon to night and earned about Rs 500 to Rs 700 a day. “Our mother passed away five years ago. No one can take care of our father like Rizwan did… his death has shattered us all,” Khaja said.

A statement from Swiggy said, “We are saddened to hear about the untimely death of a young boy. Our team is in touch with the family of the deceased.” Had he been a registered delivery partner, Rizwan’s family would have received an amount of Rs 10 lakh from Swiggy, following an investigation. Shaik Salauddin, the founder-president of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), said the family deserved to be paid about Rs 22 lakh from the company as per the Workmen Compensation Act. “They may say delivery executives are not workers or employees but partners. Even in that case, they need to be duly compensated,” Salauddin added.