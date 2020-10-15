Hyderabad floods plunge parts of city into darkness, angry residents take to Twitter

Buildings and vehicles lie partially submerged in floodwater following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

The heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad Tuesday plunged many parts of the city into darkness, with power supply yet to be restored in several areas even after 48 hours. Several residents took to Twitter on Thursday morning to complain about the lack of response from ground officials.

Following the unprecedented rainfall that resulted in the flooding of low-lying areas, deaths, and severe damages, the declared a two-day holiday for all government offices, private institutions, including banks and financial institutions, across the state for Wednesday and Thursday. In a tweet, informing of the holidays, principal secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar asked people to stay indoors and not venture out unless it was an emergency and work from home.

@TsspdclCorporat sir, I am a consumer from bapuji nagar, sail colony. Now water level is down and also rains stopped. When power will restart? Lot of problems, motor can not be started, no water in water tank. Please restore electricity. — Ranjan Bhatnagar (@BhatnagarRanjan) October 15, 2020

However, people also complained about the lack of broadband internet connectivity. Uprooted trees and electricity poles, fallen branches, and waterlogging were cited as the reason by officials.

The official Twitter handle of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (@TsspdclCorporat) was flooded with tweets registering complaints and a lack of response on the ground. Many pointed out that rains have subsided and questioned the delay in restoring the power supply.

@TsspdclCorporat @KTRTRS @TimesNow @Paul_Oommen our area mettuguda suffering from continious power crunch since Tuesday evening(36 hours ) .whereas poweris required for basic need for pumping water etc .several complained were made to authority , still there is no response . — Ajoy Thomas (@thomas_ajoy) October 15, 2020

During a review meeting on the power situation in the state in the wake of incessant rains and flooding, TS Genco and Transco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar told chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that a large number of transformers were washed away in the heavy rains.

“At several places, poles were uprooted or twisted and power transmission cables were snapped. The intensity of rain and floods has not been reduced as yet. Employees are unable to reach flooded areas. Power shut down became necessary as rainwater flooded the cellars of apartments in Hyderabad and other cities. The power supply was stopped to avert any accidents and as a precautionary measure. The power supply is restored based on the prevailing situation. Employees and staff are reaching the places where they can and are doing the restoration work,” Prabhakar was quoted in a statement from the CMO as having explained to the CM. Rao directed the electricity employees to continue their spirit of hard work in the adversity till normalcy was restored.

@KTRTRS @KTRTRS Good morning KTR sir, I am from Brindavan colony towlichowki,. We have no electricity from last 36 hours, and we have been following up with the department through various ways and no one is even responding. Request to you to please help us solve our problem, 🙏 — Sadat (@Sadat38042282) October 14, 2020

Tuesday’s deluge Hyderabad’s highest rainfall in October since 1891: IMD

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi supervises the rescue work in Chandrangutta, Hyderabad, on October 14. (Photo: PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi supervises the rescue work in Chandrangutta, Hyderabad, on October 14. (Photo: PTI)

Director in-charge of IMD Hyderabad center, K Nagarathna, said that 19.2 cm rainfall recorded at IMD’s Begumpet observatory as on October 14 was the highest rainfall recorded from Hyderabad in October since 1891. The previous highest for this observatory for October was 9.8 cm.

Meanwhile, the data shared by Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS) which has 1044 automated weather stations(AWS) across the state, the highest rainfall of 32.5cm was recorded in Ghatkesar of Medchal Malkajgiri district till 6 am Wednesday. As many as 40 other AWS locations recorded between 20cm and 30cm rainfall. Another 268 locations across the state recorded over 10cm rainfall. In Greater Hyderabad, the highest of 29cm rainfall was recorded in Hayathnagar. 27 locations recorded over 20cm rainfall and another 102 locations recorded over 10cm rainfall till 6 am Wednesday.

The sudden heavy to very heavy rains were triggered by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal that hit the Andhra Pradesh coast and moved towards Telangana while weakening into a depression.

@TsspdclCorporat Broken pole in Reddy Enclave, its almost 40 hours no has attended to resolve and no power in Reddy Enclave Alwal since Tuesday evening 4.00 pm onwards. pic.twitter.com/nLx4oxeQRd — Kalidindi Srinivas Varma (KSV) (@Varmaloksatta1) October 15, 2020

KCR to review floods today

A bus damaged after a road caved-in following incessant rainfall across the state, at Gaganpahad-Shamshabad Road near Hyderabad, Wednesday. (PTI) A bus damaged after a road caved-in following incessant rainfall across the state, at Gaganpahad-Shamshabad Road near Hyderabad, Wednesday. (PTI)

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Thursday will hold an emergency high-level meeting to review the situation in the state post heavy rains and floods. Officials will discuss the response measures taken so far and to be initiated further.

The CM has asked all the officials concerned to come prepared for the meeting, as the State government has to submit a report to the Centre on the loss caused due to heavy rains and flash floods in the State, according to a statement from the CMO Thursday morning.

“The CM has instructed the officials to come with details regarding the losses suffered in their respective department wise due to heavy rains and floods. The review meeting will also discuss the rehabilitation measures taken, additional measures to be taken and the issues to be mentioned in the Report to be submitted to the Centre,” it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd