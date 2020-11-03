Hyderabad floods: Govt sets up special wing to study city drainage system

A boy sits on a car at a flooded street after heavy rainfall at Baba Nagar in Hyderabad (AP)

In the aftermath of heavy rains that flooded several parts of the city, exposing the inadequate capacity of the city’s stormwater drains, the state government has now set up an exclusive project wing within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to mitigate the adversities due to heavy rains in the future.

On Monday, an order was issued regarding the establishment of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and appointing Dr. C Vasantha, retired chief engineer of Roads and Buildings department, to head the new wing as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for a year.

According to the government order, the project wing will study the existing Nala (nullah) or stormwater drainage system across the city and identify critical narrow points, encroachments on its path, and also related issues, and submit reports to take up all works in a mission mode.

As a specialized wing in the GHMC, the state government has decided that the SNDP will work in coordination with other line departments while working under the control of the GHMC commissioner. Based on field requirements, the SNDP is allowed to induct officials from the Irrigation department and other field experts. And the policies, programmes, and activities of this new wing will be subjected to frequent review at a higher level, it said.

Following the floods, the GHMC had plugged the immediate damages to roads, drainage, and nullahs at Rs 670 cr.

A similar special inspection that was taken up by 15 Flood Management Groups on 192 tanks (lakes and ponds) across Greater Hyderabad soon after the floods have called for emergency works to the tune of Rs 9.8 cr and permanent works to the tune of Rs 31.64 cr in these tanks.

The teams were formed to take up precautionary measures to protect the lakes and ponds in Greater Hyderabad and assess the damages or breaches that had occurred due to heavy rains.

The engineers from GHMC, Irrigation Department, and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) found breaches to 14 tanks and six other tanks in critical stages. They also identified 27 tanks with damages to sluice gates, 32 with damages to the bund, and 31 others with damages to weirs, said a statement from the GHMC.

