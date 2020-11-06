Hyderabad flash floods: Three weeks on, man still waits for 3 missing relatives

Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad. [PTI]

On October 14, eight members of Mohammed Abdul Taher Qureshi’s family were washed away by floodwaters that surged through Hyderabad after incessant rain. Three weeks on, authorities are yet to locate three of his relatives.

Authorities located the bodies of his daughters-in-law Farzana Tabassum, Dharaksha and Humera, along with his granddaughter Amera near Falaknuma lake, while his brother Saddam Qureshi’s body was found near a water body in L B Nagar. His sons Abdul Wajeed and Abdul Wasay, along with Wajeed’s son Wahab are still missing.

Alone, with only a nephew assisting him at times, Qureshi (60), has rented a house near his damaged family house in Palace View Colony in Bandlaguda. He decided to stay near his house in the hope that someone may come looking for him with information of the missing family members.

“It is nearly 20 days now. I do not know the fate of my two sons and five-year-old grandson. I need some closure, otherwise I will keep dying every day,” Qureshi said on Tuesday.

Police said that two unidentified bodies that were found a few days after the flash floods swept the city were not of Qureshi’s relatives. Mailardevpally Police Station inspector K Narasimha said, “The search is still on. We have not given up. We have searched at several water bodies and canals downstream but so far there is no sign. We assume that they drowned and their bodies may be stuck in some underground canal.”

However, Qureshi says that police have lost interest. “I am not interested in the compensation money which I have received after which the police and government seems to have lost interest in the fate of my family. What will I do with that money when I have no family left? At least I should know what happened to my two sons and grandson. There should be some closure,” he said.

