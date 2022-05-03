Hyderabad: MMTS first-class journeys to be cheaper by 50% from May 5

The South Central Railway (SCR) announced Tuesday a 50 per cent cut in the basic first-class ticket fares in Hyderabad’s suburban MMTS (multi-modal transport system) train network from May 5 onwards. The minimum charge, for up to 10 km, has been reduced from Rs 50 to 25 and the maximum charge, for distances from 36-45 km, from Rs 155 to Rs 90.

In the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the railway ministry’s decision to rationalise the basic fares of first-class travel in suburban train services is expected to benefit passengers travelling in the sections Falaknuma –Secunderabad –Hyderabad–Lingampalli-Ramchandrapuram.

At present, the SCR operates 86 services across a stretch of 50 km spread over the sections of Falaknuma–Secunderabad–Hyderabad–Begumpet–Lingampalli –Telapur-Ramchandrapuram, covering 29 railway stations.

The minimum charge, for up to 10 km, has been reduced from Rs 50 to 25 and the maximum charge, for distances from 36-45 km, from Rs 155 to Rs 90. (Express) The minimum charge, for up to 10 km, has been reduced from Rs 50 to 25 and the maximum charge, for distances from 36-45 km, from Rs 155 to Rs 90. (Express)

In a statement, Arun Kumar Jain, SCR general manager (in-charge), has appealed to the passengers to avail this benefit. He said that with the summer season setting in and with the gradual increase in the number of passengers, this reduction in fare will immensely benefit the public.

The statement said that the SCR has been progressively increasing the number of MMTS services for the benefit of suburban passengers since the resumption of these train services after the Covid-induced lockdown. The services have been planned to cater to the travel needs of all the passengers duly taking into account the peak hour traffic across different stations of the MMTS section. Reduction of the fare will further benefit passengers by making available a fast and cheap transport means for the sub-urban passengers of the twin city region, it said.