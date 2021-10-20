Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in Gandhi Hospital; power supply to north block disrupted

A minor fire accident was reported at state-run Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. The fire occurred at 7.20 am and no casualties are reported.

The fire, according to authorities, erupted in the electrical panel in the duct on the ground floor and spread to the first, second, and third floors.

Hospital superintendent Dr. M Raja Rao told reporters that soon after the fire was noticed, the power supply to the north block was turned off. “Fire extinguishers from the fire outpost on the hospital campus were used. The fire brigade reached the spot in 5 minutes and the fire was brought to control in 20 minutes,” he said, adding there are no casualties or damages to any equipment.

The fire accident has, however, disrupted the power supply to the north block. As it may take time to restore supply, authorities decided to shift patients from north to south block. “No patient on the north block is on life support. All are elective cases and their treatment will continue without interruption or any inconvenience,” the superintendent added.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit in one of the electrical boards.

Experts from the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) are currently at the hospital, assessing the electrical infrastructure to prevent any further short circuits and to restore the damaged cables at the earliest.

“It’s a very small fire caused due to voltage fluctuations. The fire call was received around 7.30 and it was brought under control in 20 minutes. We have recommended replacement of electrical cables,” fire officer K V Nagendra from the Secretariat Fire Station said.